The Government of Ghana is engaging and funding eight local contractors in the dualisation of Accra-Kumasi Highway.

This, according to the Deputy Finance Minister, Mrs Abena Osei-Asare, is in line with delivering on the promises of the New Patriotic Party government.

Mrs Osei-Asare added that this forms part of the government’s prioritised projects and though challenges may come, the government is burnt on fulfilling promises it made to the Ghanaian people.

The Accra-Kumasi highway has seen some traffic jams at some portions. This the Deputy Minister of Finance says lowers productivity and movement of goods and services.

She said funds will be released for the completion of the project. She gave the assurances when speaking with Adom News’ Ohene Amponsah.

Contractors are expected to come to site in the second week of June, 2023.

The by-passes; the 11.6Km Osino by-pass, the 6.1 Km Anyinam by-pass, the 10.6Km Enyiresi by-pass and the 13.5Km; are part of the ongoing efforts by the government to dualise the Accra-Kumasi highway to reduce vehicular traffic and accidents as well as enhance the free movement of goods and people.

The contractors are Justmoh Construction Limited (Osino South Bound Carriageway-Lot 1), First Sky Limited (Osino North Bound Carriageway-Lot 2), Hardwick Limited (Anyinam South Bound Carriageway-Lot 3) and Nag Fairmount Co. Limited (Anyinam North Bound Carriageway-Lot 4).

The rest are Memphis Metropolitan Limited (Enyeresi South Bound Carriageway-Lot 5), Resources Access Limited (Enyeresi North Bound Carriageway -Lot 6), Joshob Construction Co. Limited (Konongo South Bound Carriageway-Lot 7) and Kofi Job Company Limited (Konogo North Bound Carriageway-Lot 8).

The Deputy Minister of Finance, who doubles as MP for Atiwa East, underscored the economic importance of the project, part of which falls in her constituency.



This, the MP explains, will be a sigh of relief for her people and assured them the government was committed to the development of Atiwa East and Ghana in general.

