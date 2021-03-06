A Takoradi-based gospel musician, Angela Esi Saki-Kordah, has survived a near-fatal accident on the Takoradi Airforce stretch.

Reports indicate the incident occurred around 2:30 pm on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Ewuraba Esi, as she is popularly known, sustained minor injuries with the cause of the accident not yet known.

She is said to be undergoing treatment at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

The musician took to her Instagram page to share a photo from the scene which spotted a badly damaged car smashed from the front towards the driver’s side.

The musician, who cannot let thanksgiving and praises cease from her lips, acknowledged God for her survival and urged fans to do the same on her behalf.