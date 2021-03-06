Ghana international, Andre Ayew, powered Swansea City to a win on Saturday in the English Skybet Championship.

Ayew scored a brace as Swansea City record a 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough at the Liberty Stadium.

The Black Stars captain scored the first goal of the match to put the hosts 1-0 up five minutes from the half time whistle with a beautiful strike on the 40th-minute mark.

However, Sam Morsy leveled Middlesbrough up in the 91st minute of the game.

But Ayew was at it again as he converted a late penalty for a second game running to secure a win for the Jack Army’s at the jaws of dropping points at home.

The home win has revived their automatic Premier League promotion hopes with two matches in hand. The win has sent the Swans to the 3rd with 65 points.

The Ghanaian international has scored 13 goals and provided two assists this season for the Swans in the English Championship.