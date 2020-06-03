Popular Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei, cannot let thanksgiving and praises cease from his lips after surviving an accident.

The actor has revealed on his Instagram that but for the intervention of God, his story would have been different.

Despite the severity of the crash that happened on a busy highway, Prince revealed he came out unscratched.

“Front tyre got burst; was maneuvering the car on the busy highway, finally I hit the pavement that divides the road, as to how the car came to a halt I don’t know, my life was literally flashing through my face,” he gave details of the accident.

ALSO READ

His almost fatal ordeal has led him to brag about how it is impossible to take down a praying man who walks not in the flesh but spirit.