In the coming days, the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) will support over 500 tailors and seamstresses in the country with GHC10,000.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kofi Baah Agyepong, this forms part of YEA’s new module of skills development programme.

Dubbed ‘Youth in Garment and Textiles Module,’ the initiative will be launched at the Prempeh Assembly Hall in Kumasi on Monday, August 14, 2023.

Throwing light on the initiative, Mr Agyepong on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen stated it was about time Ghana believed in local artisans and their abilities to solve domestic problems.

“YEA is in to revamp and support the tailoring industry. Each tailor would be given three apprentices to train and get the support of GHC10,000.

“Big fashion companies would be supported with GHC100,000 to GHC200,000 in order to expand and train others in our new skills development module,” he explained.

The primary objective of the module is to bridge skill gaps and establish lasting employment prospects for aspiring tailors and dressmakers.

This endeavour is poised to foster industry growth and consequently bolster Ghana’s economic development.

ALSO READ: