On Monday, August 14th, 2023, the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) will unveil its new initiative, the “Youth in Garment and Textiles Module,” at the Prempeh Assembly Hall in Kumasi.

The distinguished guest speaker for the event will be Madam Frema Osei Opare, the Chief of Staff at the Presidency.

This strategic undertaking follows thorough deliberations and facility assessments within the Garments and Apparel industry. The YEA has partnered with key players in the industry to equip unemployed young individuals with the necessary skills to become proficient tailors and dressmakers.

Recognizing the vital role of the Garment and Textile sector in Ghana’s economy—contributing to exports, employment, and cultural preservation—the Youth Employment Agency views the Youth in Garment and Textile Training and Employment Module as a sustainable avenue for youth job creation.

The primary objective of the module is to bridge skill gaps and establish lasting employment prospects for aspiring tailors and dressmakers. This endeavor is poised to foster industry growth and consequently bolster Ghana’s economic development.

Delving into the specifics, the module has been meticulously designed to provide beneficiaries with comprehensive knowledge and hands-on training across various aspects of tailoring and dressmaking. This encompasses fabric selection, cutting techniques, sewing, garment construction, pattern making, and alterations.

Furthermore, the program aims to collaborate with existing apparel start-ups to ensure successful implementation. This collaborative effort includes:

On-the-Job Training: Selected Garment and Textile partner companies will provide practical training in diverse skill areas.

Micro and Small-Scale Apprenticeships: Accomplished seamstresses and tailors within local communities will offer apprenticeships to the youth.

Anticipation for the launch of the Garment and Textile module has been met with enthusiastic responses from stakeholders. The initiative has attracted 2,000 registered beneficiaries who have been shortlisted for training.

Additionally, 500 Master craftmen from the Micro and Small-scale dressmaking and tailoring sector have been chosen to guide and train these beneficiaries. Furthermore, more than 20 Industrial Garment companies have been enlisted to provide extensive training in large-scale garment manufacturing.

An exciting One-Day Exhibition Session will take place on the sidelines of the launch, allowing shortlisted service providers to showcase their creations.

Those interested in participating can contact Mr. Chris Arthur, Director of the Technical Services Directorate, at 0541173031, or Mr. Joseph Bannerman, also from the Technical Services Directorate, at 0242381777 for further details.

The Youth Employment Agency reaffirms its unwavering commitment to its core mission—implementing sustainable employment programs to address youth unemployment across the nation.