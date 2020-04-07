The Ministry of the Interior has reminded the public that Friday, 10th April 2020, and Monday, 13th April 2020 are statutory public holidays.

A statement dated April 6, 2020, and signed by the Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery explained that the days will mark Good Friday and Easter Monday for the Easter festivities.

“The General Public is hereby reminded that Friday, 10th April 2020 and Monday, 13th April 2020, which mark Good Friday and Easter Monday respectively, are statutory public holidays and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the statement said.

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW