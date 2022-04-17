A middle-aged man, Sakiru Famuyiwa, has been arrested for two children during a church service on Good Friday.

The suspect was arrested following a distress call received by policemen at a divisional headquarters.

It is reported that while Good Friday service was going on at Celestial church of Christ, the suspect and one other who is now at large, sneaked into the children department and stole two children who are two and three years old.

On their way out with the stolen children, a vigilant member of the church sighted them and raised an alarm, consequence upon which the congregants pursued them and apprehended one of them.

Upon the distress call, the police commander quickly mobilized his men and moved to the scene where the suspect was rescued from angry mob who were about to lynch him.

The state police public relations officer, who confirmed this to newsmen, said the suspect has been transferred to anti kidnapping unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

He also ordered that the accomplice must be hunted for and brought to book.