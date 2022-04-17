Applauses are coming in for Nigerian superstar Burna Boy as he puts Africa on a global pedestal once again.

Burna becomes the first African to sell out The Netherland’s largest entertainment venue, the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.

With a capacity of 17,000 seats, Burna boy filled the dome with 16,500 foreigners from far and near, for his Space Drift Concert which started on Thursday, April 14.

After his two-day concert, he has been rewarded with a citation and plaque.

He has earned the bragging right as he posted photos of him cuddling his present, with the caption “I hate to say I told you so”.

In November 2019, Burna Boy became the first Afrobeat artiste to sell out the SSE Arena (formerly known as the Wembley arena). He was given a special plaque to mark his achievement.

Meanwhile, Burna Boy is the first Nigerian to win back-to-back nominations at the Grammy Awards with his Twice as Tall album

He also became the first African artiste to bag three nominations and wins consecutively, having won the BET Award in 2019, 2020 and now in 2021.