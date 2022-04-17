Nigerian musician Temmie Ovwasa, who is known for her controversies, has sparked reactions again with her unusual funeral wish list.

In series of tweets where she poured her heart out, Temmie said she does not care if she is remembered after her death, but her funeral must be the best memory of her.

She listed about 10 rules she said must be followed strictly, which include bad bitches twerking on her grave.

The LGBTQ member said her funeral should be an all-women affair and no trace of masculinity must be found at the grounds.

For her coffin, she settled on a pink hello kitty casket, or simply a cremation as a better option.

No tears at Temmie’s funeral, rather ‘joints’ should be passed and puffed in merrymaking.

Despite the celebrity that she is, Temmie said no awareness post for the cause of death must be published, lest the culprit stays haunted.

“Don’t use my shit as an awareness post for whatever kills me, I will haunt you – Don’t post my pictures or start writing epistles if you’re one of those I stood against while I was alive, I’d be in a much better place than you.”

“Honestly, I don’t really care to be remembered or not, that’s why I’m living for myself I’d prefer my name out of your mouths when I’m dead,” she said.

Among other things, she requested for her most cherished property; her expensive guitar, to be gifted to little orphan girls.