A head-on collision between a Toyota Vitz and a Sprinter Benz bus at the Gomoa Buduatta Junction on the Kasoa-Winneba road has resulted in injuries to 20 passengers, with two others in critical condition.

According to the police, the Toyota Vitz with the registration number GX 3087-20 was travelling from Winneba to Accra when the driver lost control of the steering, causing the vehicle to veer from its lane and collide with the oncoming Sprinter Benz bus with the registration number GR 4150-13.

Out of the 22 passengers aboard the Sprinter Benz bus, eight sustained injuries, while two individuals in the Toyota Vitz were seriously harmed.

Police sources revealed that the driver of the Toyota Vitz and a senior immigration officer were in critical condition and have been transferred to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for further medical attention.

The remaining injured passengers were taken to the Potsin Polyclinic for treatment.

