The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bibiani Gold Stars, Kwasi Adu, has encouraged the players to secure a victory against Asante Kotoko.

Gold Stars is set to face Asante Kotoko later today at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday 19 of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The Miners have been struggling to secure wins in their away games throughout this season.

However, Kwasi Adu, ahead of the game, has urged the players to change this narrative and to secure their first away win of the season against Kotoko.

Adu emphasized that the team should approach the match with a positive mindset and determination to secure a win.

He stated, “We should have it at the back of our minds that we are going to Kumasi to pick something.

“It is not easy to go and pick something from the Lion’s den but if you go with a positive mindset, you will get what you want.”

He then added, “Go and win the match for me.”

Bibiani Goldstars holds the 13th position on the Ghana Premier League table with 21 points after 18 matches into the campaign.

The game against Asante Kotoko is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT.

