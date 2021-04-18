A 28-year-old man, Isaac Ampeh has escaped lynching at Atoma near Jeikrodua in the Central Region for allegedly stealing goats and sheep.

According to reports, the suspect came all the way from Gbawe in the Greater Accra Region to the area to commit the crime.

A resident who spoke to Adom News said the suspect nearly killed one of the angry residents who apprehended him.

The suspect is currently receiving treatment at Jeikrodua clinic pending investigation.