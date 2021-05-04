The Ghana Medical Association has called on the Attorney General and the police to swiftly prosecute the organisers of Christ Embassy’s ‘Pneumatica Night 2021’ conference held on April 30.

According to the GMA, health workers cannot continue to risk their lives while such disregard for the Covid-19 safety protocols goes unchecked.

This statement comes days after it went viral that the youth wing of the Christ Embassy Church in Ghana organised a conference dubbed Pneumatica Night 2021 at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair Centre on Friday, April 30, 2021.

Photos and videos from the night showed people worshipping without face masks and the seating arrangement in total disregard of the state-directed social distancing protocols.

The Ghana Police Service after the photos went viral stated that it had launched an investigation into the organization of the church conference.

RELATED STORIES:

Why Christ Embassy’s Pneumatica Night is trending

Police probe Christ Embassy for breaching COVID-19 protocols

OccupyGhana wages into Christ Embassy’s ‘Pneumatica Night’ saga

In a press statement signed by its President Frank Ankobea, the GMA believes a swift prosecution will serve as a deterrent to others who intend to organise events of such magnitude.

“The videos and pictures from this church event defy all logic especially during this crucial time of the Covid-19 pandemic. This activity clearly goes contrary to all laid down Covid-19 prevention protocols and laws by government,” the association stated in a press release.

The GMA believes that the actions of the organisers and the attendees of the church defeats the efforts being made to prevent a third wave and essentially defeat Covid-19.

Below is the full statement