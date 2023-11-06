It was beautiful and heartwarming when students from GIU Christian School shared their widow’s mite with their counterparts who have been displaced due to flood from Akosombo dam spillage at Battor and Mepe.

Over 50 students and their teachers visited Mepe and donated food and school supplies to the families and the children and gave them hope.

The truck-full items included maize, rice, cooking oil, biscuits charcoal, and provisions. The students also added books, pencils, pens, erasers and others.

Students spent time with their new friends, peer-taught them and shared with them. The flood victims also discussed their challenges with them.

In the teaching sections under trees due to the flood, students from Tema divided themselves among their friends and stayed in groups according to their level of schooling and helped them solves questions in mathematics, social studies, science and others.

Both students from GIU Christian School and their friends enjoyed moments together as their departure after over four hours of togetherness brought sad moments.

“The students were happy being with our friends, we learnt a lot ourselves, disaster can occur anytime, but seeing them was exciting and mingling was super, we pray they come out of it soon” one student turned-teacher said.

The students and the staff paid a courtesy call on the Mankralo of Mepe, Torgbui Kwasi Nego VI who welcomed them and thanked them for their support.

He encouraged them to carry the virtue of giving in their entire lives.

The chief bemoaned the devastating effect of the floods and charge government to centralise the distribution of relief items to ensure the right people get them.

The Administrator of Tema GIU Christian School, Sam Yim called on NGOs, individuals and corporate bodies to keep the relief items coming since the situation was dire.