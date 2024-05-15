Olivier Giroud will join Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC when he leaves AC Milan at the end of the season.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea striker has signed with LAFC until 2025 but has the option to extend for a further year.

France international Giroud, 37, spent three years at the San Siro and helped Milan lift the Serie A title in his first season.

“I am delighted and excited to join LAFC,” Giroud told the LAFC official website. “I can’t wait to get to Los Angeles and to play in front of the 3252 [supporters’ group] and all of the incredible fans.”

LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said: “His championship ambition and his qualities as a man and as a player directly align with ours as a club.”

Giroud has won 131 caps for France, is their all-time leading goal scorer with 57, and was a key part of the squad who won the World Cup in 2018.

The Frenchman has scored 14 goals in 33 games for second-placed Milan in Serie A this season.