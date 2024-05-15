PayRetailers (www.PayRetailers.com), the leading payment processor for Latin America is pleased to announce its new expansion to Africa. With coverage across four countries, the company offers a unified payment solution that will be a game changer for cross-border online merchants looking at Africa as their next move for strategic growth.

To strengthen its presence in the continent, PayRetailers is activating its payment processing functions in Rwanda, Zambia, Uganda, and Tanzania. This will offer a simple, user-friendly, and scalable experience to businesses looking to grow their regional operations and give them access to major local methods like SPENN, Airtel, and MTN.

This market is increasingly connected and mobile and destined for strong growth, which is why PayRetailers, in its mission to increase financial inclusion and continue supporting business growth in emerging markets, has decided to activate its networks in the region and drive this exciting era of prosperity.

Lorenzo Pellegrino, Chief Operating&Digital Officer at the fintech, states: “As a part of our strategic expansion, we are extending our coverage to four markets in Africa, at least to start with. Over the coming months, we plan to steadily expand our operation in the continent, which is experiencing incredible growth in the payments industry and has massive potential for merchants looking to diversify and broaden their consumer base. Using the stellar and continuous growth we have experienced in LATAM as our guide, we are well-poised to help businesses thrive faster and more sustainably.”

“We recognize the immense potential and significance of venturing into these dynamic markets,” adds Juan Pablo Jutgla, CEO of PayRetailers. “Each new addition to our market coverage is a gateway into untapped opportunities and strengthened partnerships, ensuring our sustained growth and global relevance. Our imminent expansion into additional countries across West, North, and Southern Africa underscores our commitment to empowering our clients and connecting them with diverse consumer bases across the continent.”

From May onward, businesses will be able to operate in the region using PayRetailers for their online users, representing a major milestone for its client portfolio and its innovation strategy for 2024.

To secure its standing in the African market, the company reveals further expansion plans already in stow for the coming months.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of PayRetailers.

For media contact:

María José Naya

mariajose.naya@payretailers.com

About PayRetailers:

Founded in 2017, PayRetailers has established itself as a leading global provider of online payment services with a focus on Latin America&Africa. The company’s mission is to offer comprehensive payment solutions for e-commerce, covering the entire process of cross-border transactions without the need for a local entity.

Through a direct API, an advanced technological platform, and commercial agreements, PayRetailers provides global merchants with access to over 250 local payment methods across Latin America&Africa. Simplifying payments for both businesses and their clients, PayRetailers increases conversion and boosts sales. Their proprietary technological architecture is also highly flexible and scalable, allowing them to innovate rapidly to meet the ever-evolving market demand.

Based in Spain, with strategically located regional offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Costa Rica, Peru, Bulgaria, and the Isle of Man, PayRetailers positions itself as a trusted partner for businesses looking to maximize their growth potential and expand into Latin America, Africa, and beyond.

For more information, please visit the PayRetailers website at www.PayRetailers.com or their LinkedIn page at https://apo-opa.co/4dI7wK8.