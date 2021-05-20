Residents of Mmaa-nye-na in the Assin South District of the Central Region were thrown into a state of grief when a Junior High School graduate died through a snake bite.

The 14-year-old Shakur Yusif, a graduate of Abass D/A basic school was said to be roaming in a bush in search of a network to check her school placement when she met her death.

Speaking to Adom News’ reporter, Kofi Otabil, the brother of the deceased, Munib Yusif explained that he escorted his sister through the bush and they headed to a nearby community which is the only area with network service.

He said he spotted the snake as it crawled into some thick weed, and he and his sister took to their heels.

However, upon getting to the main road, he noticed his sister was darkening and had blood on her legs, but she denied being bitten by the snake.

ALSO

He said his sister collapsed immediately they got home and passed on in the car transporting them to a nearby hospital.

He also added that her life could have been saved if they had access to cars and good roads, rather than motorbikes initially.