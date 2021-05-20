President Nana Akufo-Addo has accepted the decision by the Council of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) to confer on him an honorary degree of Doctorate of Philosophy in Educational Leadership.

This was made known in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Cabinet, Mercy Dapaah-Karikari for the Secretary of the President, May 17 and copied to the Minister of Education.

The conferment has been scheduled for Saturday, May 29 at a special congregation on the Campus of the University of Cape Coast at 10:00am.

The Presidency, accordingly, requested a programme outline of activities for their consideration.