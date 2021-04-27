A 12-year-old-girl and a 45-year-old man have died in a gory accident at Akyem Asafo near Suhum on the Accra-Kumasi highway in the Eastern Region.

Reports indicate the accident occurred around 7:30pm on Monday, April 23, 2021, in a head on collision between a Mitsubishi Pajero and a Yutong bus.

A 30-year-old driver, identified as Francis Ali, who was in charge of the Yutong bus with registration number GE 5124 – 19 was said to be travelling from Accra to Bawku with passengers on board.

Upon reaching a section of the road, he reportedly overtook about four cars ahead of him and crashed with the Mitsubishi with registration number GE 1201-18 which was coming from Kumasi.

ALSO READ:

The driver of the Mitsubishi Pajero and the young girl who was on board are said to have died on the spot with another person identified as Yaa Pokua seriously injured.

Madam Pokua was rushed to the Suhum Government Hospital and admitted for treatment with the dead bodies deposited at the same hospital for preservation, identification and autopsy.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sergeant Francis Gomado, who confirmed the incident, said passengers on board the Yutong bus sustained minor injuries and were sent to the Akyem Asafo Hospital for treatment.

They were afterwards given a different vehicle to continue their journey with the driver currently in police custody pending investigations.