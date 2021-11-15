The Management and the Academic Board of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has postponed the commencement of the 2021/2022 academic year to January 10, 2022.

A public notice issued by the university attributed the change to careful consideration in a management meeting held on Friday, November 12, 2021.

The notice, however, added that registration for students remains open but will end on December 24, 2021, while late registration with a penalty will end on January 7, 2021.

Read the full notice below:

