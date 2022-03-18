Veteran broadcaster and TV personality, Gifty Anti, is set to release two books titled: ‘Room 5005’ and ‘Broken but Beautiful,’ on 22nd March 2022.

These are her 4th and 5th books.

Explaining the rationale behind the books, the multiple award-winning journalist said “In my 25 years of public and professional life, I have branded and re branded myself. But one thing that has remained constant is my passion for women empowerment and now, the holistic well-being of women, has become my full ministry.”

She noted that she has experienced and come to understand and appreciate the many “brokenness” that women go through.

“I, therefore, decided to write a book and dedicate it to women ‘Who have been through, are going through and may go through some brokenness in their lives,’” she stated.

She maintained that the book is, therefore, “a must have” for every woman everywhere, as a reminder, that “no matter what you go through in life, someone cares enough about you, to dedicate a book to you.”

A percentage of monies raised from the sale of the two books will go into the completion of the Awo Dansoa Reading Project Library and support other projects she is spearheading.