Black Stars defender, Gideon Mensah, has been awarded Man of the Match following his impressive performance in Auxerre draw to Troyes.

Troyes, who were few minutes from grabbing three points, were denied a win after Gaëtan Perrin struck late to end 1-1 draw at Stade de l’Aube on Friday.

Despite the draw, Mensah was named the best player after his impressive display for his team.

The 24-year-old played a vital role in the draw, completing 82 touches, three interceptions, six recoveries and managed three tackles in the fixture.

Mensah joined the club earlier this season, penning a three-year deal with the club after deciding to end his stay with Austrian side, Red Bull Salzburg.

The former Strum Graz left back was delighted with his performance as he hopes to continue his fine run of form ahead the World Cup staged in Qatar.