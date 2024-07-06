Senior Presidential Advisor Yaw Osafo-Maafo has raised concerns about Ghana’s education system, noting that it does not solve the nation’s problems.

Mr Osafo-Maafo stated that, education must solve the problems of a nation but that seems not to be the case for Ghana

He was speaking at the International Educators Summit 2024 on the theme, “Reimagining Education for the Future We Seek: Africa and the World in Dialogue”.

“This is my simple message to the Minister of Education [Dr Yaw Osei-Adutwm], and the whole educational system. We have a myriad of problems facing us in our education system. Our education system and the content should aim directly at resolving these problems, simple problems like sanitation, flooding,” he said.

Mr Osafo-Maafo cited several issues, including poor sanitation, recent flooding and its severe consequences, and the frequent damage to school roofs anytime it rains as examples.

He asserted that, there must be a reconsideration of the education system to make it problem-solving oriented.

“We have a change, but that change must be manifested into solving the problems facing this country, as we go along. So, we should begin to think through education as a problem-solver for the nation,” he added.

ALSO READ: