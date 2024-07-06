Kofi Bentil, the Senior Vice President of IMANI-Africa, has praised Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s choice of Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as “Napo,” as his running mate for the 2024 election, describing the decision as “spot on” within the current political landscape of Ghana.

Mr Bentil emphasised that Dr Bawumia’s decision reflects strategic thinking and careful calculation, aligning perfectly with the demands of contemporary politics in the country.

In an interview on JoyNews on Saturday, July 6, Kofi Bentil highlighted the importance of selecting a running mate based on political strategy and considerations.

He commended Dr Bawumia for choosing Napo, citing his extensive experience in Ghanaian politics and his unblemished record.

According to Mr Bentil, Napo’s long-standing involvement in politics without any significant controversies underscores his suitability for the role.

Bentil underscored that in politics, particularly in the context of elections, the choice of a running mate plays a crucial role in shaping public perception and consolidating support.

He expressed confidence that Napo’s selection would bolster Dr Bawumia’s campaign and resonate positively with voters across the country.

Regarding Napo’s track record, Mr Bentil noted that his tenure and contributions to various sectors, particularly in education, have been widely acknowledged.

He praised Napo’s competence and dedication to public service, suggesting that these qualities further enhance his suitability as a running mate.

“The choice is for Dr Bawumia. So it can’t be wrong. If it is his choice and whether we like the choice or not is also irrelevant. The issue there is whether in the scheme of things, it is the right one. Politics is strategy and calculation. So it is not about whether he likes him or not. It is about whether in the calculation to achieve his goal, I think he hit it spot on. Everybody can talk, and have you ever come across a choice like this and people didn’t have anything to say about.”

“So everybody can talk, and the irony is that the people who are campaigning against are the ones trying to advise him. As in, they are saying, this man is not good for you. So you should have picked the other person. If you pick this man, then are going to lose. So pick the other person so you can win against us,” he stated.

Mr Bentil dismissed the notion that Dr Opoku Prempeh is arrogant, stating that he is simply assertive about his opinions and should not be labeled as such.

According to Mr Bentil, Ghanaians’ perception of arrogance differs from its dictionary definition.

“Then, you have what is being said everywhere that Napo is arrogant. I think that is not so much a negative. If you have a person like Napo who has been in the limelight and in the politics of Bantama and NPP being at the forefront for decades, being in some of the most controversial ministries and when he is elevated to the highest political position he has ever occupied, all people can say is that he is arrogant. In Ghana, arrogant is a term of art. It does not mean what it means in the dictionary. In Ghana, arrogant also mean too known,” he added.

