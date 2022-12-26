Former Senior Presidential Advisor to President Akufo-Addo, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has celebrated his 80th birthday with some political figures.

Mr Osafo-Maafo marked the new milestone with an all-white party on December 24, 2022.

President Akufo-Addo, Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and other members of the ruling New Patriotic Party were in attendance to celebrate the new age.

Information Minister and Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah also attended the glorious occasion as well as traditional leaders.

He took to his Twitter page to share lovely photos from the occasion and it has generated goodwill messages for the celebrant.