Senior Presidential Advisor to President Akufo-Addo, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has apologised for passing an ethnocentric comment that purportedly painted Asantes in bad light.

His apology is contained in a press release dated July 1. It follows the leakage of excerpts of a conversation he had with his colleagues relating to the roles of various ethnic groups in the pre-independence struggle.

The Senior Presidential Advisor in a video circulating on social media was heard saying that the struggle for independence was led by the Akyems and that the Asantes were not involved.

However, the public has responded angrily to the comment on social media.

According to him, the “comment was never intended to stir up ethnic tensions between Akyems and Asantes” adding that “Ethnic tension is not a thing I want for our country or the NPP.”

“Despite the nature and circumstances of the discussion, I concede that I erred,” he said.

“I, therefore, wish to offer my unqualified and sincere apologies for these comments,” he added.

Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo

He explained that for his “many years of public service creating divisions is not a thing I will seek to do for a country that I love and spent many decades serving as a public officer.”

He noted that “Beyond party politics, I will continue to share a common objective and vision for the country, even if the pathway to getting there might differ.”