A trailer transporting wood pallets has crashed into a KIA mini truck at the West Hills Mall on the Kasoa-Accra Highway.

The incident, according to reports, occurred on Sunday afternoon.

Both vehicles were said to be travelling towards Accra.

Photo credit: Hon Bernard Khofi Lincoln Facebook.

The driver of the trailer, who according to witnesses, was speeding reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the KIA.

Though the KIA was badly mangled, the driver escaped unhurt.