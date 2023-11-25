A member of the communications team of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea, has stated that Ghana’s economy has no time limit.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, November 25, in response to former President Mahama’s idea of a 24-hour economy, he stated that there is no legal or social barrier for any business that wants to operate for 24 hours, adding that it is the presence of opportunity or demand.

“As we speak, our economy has no time limit. Businesses operate up to 6 pm, some operate up to 10 pm, some operate up to 6 am depending on the opportunities that are available,” he said.

His comment follows former President John Mahama’s pledge to establish a 24-hour economy as a key pillar of his campaign for the 2024 presidential election.

Mr Mahama argued that such a policy would contribute to economic growth and job creation, especially for the youth.

But the pledge has been met with mixed reactions with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia downplaying the idea.

According to the Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC), a 24-hour economy already exists, except that there is a need to enhance the provision of public services efficiently which would expand economic opportunities.

He also called for improved street lighting to help businesses operate around the clock.