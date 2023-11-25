Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Samuel Pyne, says there are ongoing plans to reinforce the collection of taxes from night businesses.

Speaking on Nhyira FM on the ‘Kuro yi mu nsem’ show, the city Mayor revealed the initiative was introduced some months ago when the KMA felt it was a good way to generate revenue.

“We realized most people worked at night. In Ghana and in the Assembly’s bylaws, any activity you undertake that brings you profit, you have to pay a tax on that so we decided to see to it that we were taking those taxes,” he said.

He explained the initiative had to be put on hold in order for the Assembly to re-strategize after initial challenges encountered.

“We started about three months ago but we had challenges. When we started, people thought those collecting the taxes were thieves. It got to a point where the workers fought with the tax collectors. I assume it’s because it was a new initiative.

“We also heard that our day-time collectors stole and cheated people. Names were mentioned, and together with my directors and revenue data collectors, I engaged the culprits. We made them aware that if they were deliberately stealing and cheating, they would receive consequences. We have set up a monitoring team for that,” said Sam Pyne.

The Kumasi Mayor noted that, even though they made announcements before proceedings, they still took the challenges in good faith, which led to the assembly putting the initiative on hold.

He stated that, KMA has collaborated with Holland to set up a digital center for data collection from the revenue generated.

Samuel Pyne also stated that plans are being put in place for the traders to identify the tax collectors.

“We have given them identification cards and papers. We have also given them jackets in which we have inscribed ‘KMA night revenue collectors’ so they can be identified,” he said.

The Mayor believes this initiative will work when the existing laws are enforced.