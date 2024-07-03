Popular Ghanaian actor, Lil Win has expressed dismay at what he describes as harsh treatment he has received from Ghanaians following his recent accident that resulted in the tragic death of a 3-year-old child.

In a trending video, Lil Win lamented that instead of getting sympathy and support, he has been met with insults, ridicule and backlash from the public.

He expressed shock and disappointed by the lack of empathy shown by Ghanaians, whom he expected to understand his pain and trauma.

He said: “When I see accidents on television, I sympathize with the victims. However, when I had my accident, no one sympathized with me. Since the accident, my life has been like a movie, with Ghana as the backdrop. I’m starting to question the motives of those who claim to be my supporters. Instead of showing compassion and understanding, they’re tearing me down. They’re stirring up trouble and pressuring the family of the child involved, rather than encouraging them to forgive me. It’s almost as if some people are more interested in seeing me suffer than in seeing me heal and move forward. But I know that God’s will is not aligned with their negative desires.”

He further appealed to Ghanaians to forgive him, show compassion and understand his plight.

Lil Win believes God has a purpose for his life thus will emerge stronger from this experience.

Incident

The actor was involved in a car accident which occurred on May 25 at Amakom, a suburb of Kumasi, when Lil Win’s car collided with another vehicle, resulting in the death of the young child.

He was later arrested and charged with dangerous driving and negligently causing harm.

Following this, the actor released a new song with Kweku Flick and King Paluta, addressing the accident and his experience.

He also recently removed his neck brace after he was healed by his spiritual father, Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah.

MORE: