A drink-driver who killed a mum while speeding home from a Christmas party on the wrong side of the road has been jailed for more than 11 years.

Solomon Amissah, 37, hit the victim, aged in her 30s, after leaving a bash in Bracknell, Berkshire, in December 2022.

Dashcam footage shows Amissah entering a roundabout in the wrong direction.

He then continued driving the wrong way on a dual carriageway, police said, before hitting another car containing a mum-of-three. She died from her injuries at the scene.

Amissah admitted to causing the woman’s death by dangerous driving, as well as to driving over the limit and without insurance. He has now been locked up for 11 years and six months following a sentencing hearing at Reading Crown Court.

The court heard that shortly after 10pm on December 17, 2022, Amissah left a Christmas party and climbed into his car despite being drunk. He then drove above the speed limit and on the wrong side of an A-road, against the flow of oncoming traffic.

Amissah then joined a roundabout in the wrong direction and continued to drive on the dual carriageway until he hit another car. The court was told Amissah was arrested on the night of the crash but not charged with causing the woman’s death until February of this year.