Ghanaian defender, Philip Gameli Awuku, has helped his team secure three points and a victory in a sensational 1 – 0 win over Gençlerbirliği in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Gameli’s lone goal in the game came after a header from a corner kick in the 77th minute which led to his team earning the crucial 3 points against their opponent Gençlerbirliği.

The goal was in his first appearance for his new team, Tuzlaspor at home after surviving the tragic moment in the earthquake which recently occurred in Turkey while playing for his former eam, Malatay.

With his aerial ability he was able to put the ball at the back of the net leaving the opponent’s goalkeeper confused in the post after connecting to the ball with three other opponent defenders marking him.

His height and ability to win aerial duels in the air gave him an advantage over his opponents.

Philip Awuku in the game lasted the whole 90 minutes making it difficult and challenging for his opponents to dribble pass him.

The central defender is highly known for his aggressiveness, aerial ability and great defensive skills.

Tuzlaspor in their last six games have lost three and won three. They are currently lying 13 on their league table with 25 points.