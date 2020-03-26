A group of unidentified Ghanaian children have been captured in a viral video seeking the face of God over the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The video of the children is believed to have been captured when Ghana on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 observed a National Day of fasting and prayer following a presidential directive on Saturday in a nation’s address.

In the video a twitter user, Soul Concepts posted, the children numbering about seven were heard beseeching God to forgive the sins of the nation and take away the dreaded disease.

Ghana has so far recorded 132 cases of the coronavirus with four deaths.

Watch the video below: