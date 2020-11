Some Ghanaian celebrities have taken to social media to mourn former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The sudden demise of the statesman occurred on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Celebrities including Samini, Kofi Kinaata, John Dumelo, Juliet Ibrahim, Ama K. Abebrese, Salma Mumin, Opanka, Donae’O, Edem, and many others took to Twitter to express shock about Mr Rawlings’ death.

Read some of the tweets below:

#RIP JJ …. Ghana will forever remember you Great man. 😞😞😞 pic.twitter.com/2Btx1Nh4OU — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) November 12, 2020

Rest In Peace Founder 🙏🏿 #JJ — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) November 12, 2020

RIP Former President Jerry John Rawlings 😔💔 pic.twitter.com/azlcV6A6OI — Kofi Kinaata (@KinaataGh) November 12, 2020

#sadDay 2020 What a year 😭 my condolences to the entire family. Rest In Peace Excellency Jerry Rawlings 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/TCQwCjVEMe — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) November 12, 2020

Wow tomorrow is never promised ampa 🤦‍♂️



RIP Papa J J Rawlings pic.twitter.com/mLRMelFKXY — OPANKA 🎤🔥 (@OpankaGH) November 12, 2020

Damn! RIP Highest of all 🕊🕊🕊Ghana will forever be indebted to you. 🙏🏾❤️ 21 Gun Salute !!! pic.twitter.com/UWgOt37peX — Killbeatz. (@killbeatz) November 12, 2020