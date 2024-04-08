President Akufo-Addo has underscored Ghana’s intention to leverage its longstanding relationship with Italy to address the rising challenge of insecurity within the sub-Saharan African region.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Jubilee House, he emphasised that “Issues concerning piracy, terrorism, violent extremism, illicit drug and human trafficking, which have become more pronounced in sub-Saharan Africa, called for col­lective efforts in addressing, and It­aly remained an important partner in that direction.”

He reiterated Ghana’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Italy to explore new areas of mutual interest for sustainable development and growth.

President Akufo-Addo also called on global leaders to advocate for reforms in the United Nations Security Council to better represent the interests of developing countries in multilateral decision-making processes.

“The Council ought to be made more representative by factoring in the interest of developing coun­tries in the era of multilateralism,” he emphasised.

In response, President Mattarella highlighted the shared vision between Europe and Africa to advance the cause of humanity.

“It is against this background that the two continents should work together to overcome their respective development challenges, promote multilateralism and the bond of friendship,” he said.

He expressed the European Union’s determination to collaborate with ECOWAS to address piracy, illicit drug and human trafficking, irregular migration, and terrorism in the sub-region.

President Mattarella commended Ghana for championing democratic governance and the rule of law, stressing the importance of regional cooperation among ECOWAS leaders.

President Mattarella’s visit to Ghana, the second by an Italian President in three decades, reaffirms the longstanding relations between the two countries, dating back to 1957.

During his visit, President Mattarella also engaged with authorities in the Ivory Coast on democracy and stability in Africa, underscoring the continent’s priority in Italian foreign policy.

As part of his itinerary, President Mattarella was expected to tour the refurbished Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Christiansborg Castle, symbolizing the enduring ties between Italy and Ghana.

ALSO READ:

Bawumia mourns with people of Sunyani

Domelevo rates Akufo-Addo’s fight against corruption

Kumasi traders threaten 5-day continuous protest over stalled Kejetia redevelopment project