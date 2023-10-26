Ghana remainsb unchanged in the October 2023 FIFA World Rankings despite the humiliating defeat to the USA and Mexico during the international break.

Following the release of the rankings on Thursday, October 26 by FIFA, the Black Stars maintain their 60th global position and still remain the 11th best-ranked team in the African continent.

It was the same positions Chris Hughton’s team held in the September rankings. In Africa, Ghana is ranked 11th.

During the latest international break, Ghana conceded some ridiculous goals to lose 2-0 to Mexico in the first of two friendlies on October 15 before being embarrassed in a 4-0 defeat to the US three days later.

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton, will hope things will come together for them before the November 2026 World Cup qualifiers in their first two games against Madagascar and Comoros and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in January.

