Former Minister for Tourism and chief of Agomeda, Nene Nagai Kassa VIII, also known as Mike Gizo, says Ghana must rethink its leadership structure to ensure that responsible people are put in charge of the affairs.

He explained that, Ghana’s current political landscape had become a free-for-all, allowing unqualified people of all sorts of backgrounds to become leaders.

Nene Kasa VIII in an interview on Citi TV bemoaned how selection for political position is now free for all.

“We are looking at leadership in a certain form. These days sometimes I wake up, and I hear everybody is contesting for an MP, DCE or Minister. It has become free for all. I think we should go back and look at the people that we are producing for our leadership. You can’t do this in other places except for Africa and Ghana” he stressed

