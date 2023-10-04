The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is accusing the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) of leasing land to a company known as Heaven Builders Limited without Parliamentary approval.

According to Mr. Ablakwa, documents available to him indicate that GACL agreed to lease 38.14 acres of land to Heaven Builders Limited for $85 million, in exchange for the company’s help with road construction and the provision of some amenities. However, Heaven Builders Limited has since made a counteroffer, requesting 62 acres of land.

Mr. Ablakwa has called on Parliament to summon the management of GACL to answer questions about the deal.

He has accused GACL of engaging in a sweetheart deal, which he has described as “crony capitalism” by Ghanaian entrepreneurs colluding with their collaborators in the public sector.

“The Ghana Airport Company Limited has gone into a sweetheart deal without Parliamentary approval, behind the scenes, under the cover of darkness. They are giving 38.14 acres of land to this company known as Heaven Builders Limited, and what is shocking is that they said that this company will help them with road construction and a few amenities which they have valued at $85 million.

“What is shocking is that Heaven Builders Limited has now made a counter-offer dated 23 January 2023 where they are saying that the 38 acres of land is not good enough for them, so they want 62 acres. This is a giveaway, clear sweetheart deal, crony capitalism, you know, by Ghanaian entrepreneurs who are colluding with their collaborators in the public sector, and we are determined to stop this.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Airport Company Limited has not yet publicly reacted to the allegations.

