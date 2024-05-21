The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued an urgent alert warning of a dangerous sea state expected to affect the coast of Ghana.

The alert indicates that, significant wave heights and strong currents will impact the coastal areas, posing serious risks to life and property.

The forecast predicts that on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, wave heights will rise to between 2.2 and 2.6 meters, with these hazardous conditions persisting into Wednesday, May 22, 2024, with wave heights ranging from 2.0 to 2.7 meters.

These waves will be accompanied by strong currents, increasing the danger for mariners and coastal residents.

The potential impacts of these conditions include high waves and rough seas, which can significantly threaten life and property.

Small coastal vessels may experience severe difficulties in navigating, and the strong currents pose a heightened risk of accidents for swimmers and surfers.

Additionally, coastal flooding and erosion may occur in low-lying areas, exacerbating the threat to communities along the coast.

GMet urges mariners to exercise extreme caution and avoid operating vessels offshore or in rough seas.

Small craft should seek safe harbour until the dangerous conditions subside, and all maritime safety equipment should be checked to ensure it is in proper working order.

The public and maritime operators are encouraged to stay informed by monitoring updates from GMet.

The agency will continue to track the situation and provide necessary updates to ensure public safety.

SEE ALSO