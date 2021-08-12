The Ghana Immigration Service has repatriated some 76 illegal immigrants suspected to be recruited as internet fraudsters.

The immigrants, which consist 72 Togo nationals and four Nigeriens, are believed to be between 16 and 45 years old.

They were swooped in their hideout in the Volta Regional capital of Ho.

Preliminary investigations indicated that they paid about GHhC4,500 to some individuals who promised to recruit them onto the Q Net internet networking system.

Some three Ghanaians, who were also swooped together with the foreigners, were counseled by the Immigration’s Enforcement unit on the consequences of engaging in internet fraud.

Addressing the press, the Volta Regional Commander of the Immigration Service, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration, Peter Claver Nantuo, advised the public against falling victim to these internet fraudsters.

