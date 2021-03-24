Actor cum politician, John Dumelo, says Ghana can thrive big time in the agricultural sector if the government pays mind to several uncultivated fertile lands in the country.

Taking to his Twitter account to share the message, Mr Dumelo said Ghana has hectares of uncultivated arable land enough to farm to feed people in the country.

He also mentioned that, if the lands are put to proper use, foodstuff can be exported to boost revenue for the sector.

John Dumelo shows off uncultivated fertile land

MORE:

As a country, we have tens of 1,000’s of hectares of uncultivated arable land enough to farm to feed ourselves and export.

We have no excuse not to succeed in the Agric sector. We need a short, medium and long-term agric plan. We can do this! He posted.

Check out the post below: