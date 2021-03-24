Accra Great Olympics have completed the signing of the sons of former Black Stars greats Stephen Appiah and Laryea Kingston.

The two, Rodney Appiah and Jacob Kingston join the Dade Boys from second division side KingStep FC.

The pair had trials with the two-time Ghana Premier League champions before the end of the first half of the football campaign.

Rodney Appiah and Jacob Kingston

Chief Executive Officer of KingStep FC, Henry Quarshie, confirmed the move of the two players to the Ghana Premier League side.

“It is a good step in their career because they will have the opportunity to play in the Ghanaian top-flight,” said Mr Quarshie.

“I know they will excel in the top flight and I wish them the very best in their future endeavours. They have really distinguished themselves in the period that they have been here,” he added.

Accra Great Olympics have been very impressive this season and currently sit in 2nd place with 30 points after the first half of the Ghana Premier League.

The Dade Boys will be hoping that their new signings will help the team keep the momentum when the season resumes next month.