Artiste manager for Camidoh, George Britton, has rated Ghanaian music videos very highly as compared to other African countries.

In an interview on 321 Live with Ike, George Britton opined Ghana is part of top 3 when it comes to good music videos in Africa.

Despite the little resources the Ghanaian music industry has, video directors improvise to produce quality music videos that effectively portray the concept of artistes.

George Britton eulogised directors for their professionalism in prioritising their craft to entice people from outside Ghana to express desire to work with them.

He explained further that, the beauty and quality of a music video is dependent on the director, thus, admonishing them to pay attention to the minute details of their craft.