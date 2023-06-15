The National Identification Authority (NIA) office in the Western North region has commenced premium registration for Ghana card applicants. This marks a significant milestone in providing enhanced services to the residents of the region.

It was announced that the premium registration process includes the option for updates, such as changes to names and birth dates, for applicants who wish to make modifications to their existing cards.

Speaking to the Regional Director of NIA, Kwame Ogyadum Donkor, he explained that previously, applicants from the Western North Region had to travel to Kumasi and Takoradi and endure queues lasting up to three days to register for the premium Ghana card.

Recognizing the inconvenience this posed, applicants submitted numerous petitions to the NIA head office, resulting in the approval to begin premium services at the regional head office in Sefwi Wiawso, Western North regional capital.

He indicated that the premium registration service is available to individuals with a registration fee of GHS 280. Additionally, those requiring a replacement for a lost or missing card can obtain a new one for a fee of GHS 110.

Some of the applicants who spoke to the media after going through the process of requiring replacement and update of their Ghana cards expressed excitement as their burden had been shed off.

