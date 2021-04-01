From today, 1st April 2021, the Ghana Card will replace the Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) of individuals issued by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for tax identification purposes.

This change is in line with government’s policy on the use of a unique identifier for all transactions where the identification of an individual is required.

To ensure a seamless roll-out of this initiative, the GRA, in a statement, said registration officials of the National Identification Authority are currently stationed at 14 GRA offices across the country to register individuals who do not possess a Ghana card.

They include the Registrar General’s Department at Accra, Taxpayer Service Centre at Adabraka – Accra, Taxpayer Service Centre at Asokwa in Kumasi, Taxpayer Service Centre in Wa and Taxpayer Service Centre in Cape Coast.

Registration officials of the NIA will, however, eventually be stationed at 63 other GRA locations to serve all taxpayers.

The statement also said there will be a transition period from April 1st, 2021 to December 31st, 2021 where both the TIN and Ghana Card PIN may be used simultaneously as the unique number for tax identification purposes.

After this period, it is expected that all existing TINs will be replaced with the Ghana Card PIN.

A Self-Service portal has also been made available on the GRA website for existing taxpayers who have registered and have been issued with Ghana card to link their Ghana card PIN to their TIN.

Furthermore, any taxpayer with a Ghana card must present it at any GRA office to be registered as a taxpayer.

The GRA said for transactions such as the filing of returns, payment of taxes, clearing of goods and registering of businesses, the Ghana card PIN should be quoted on the Application Forms, Returns and Schedules – supporting the transactions.