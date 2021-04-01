The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) says it has no intention of embarking on a nationwide load shedding programme.



According to the company, what is being experienced in some parts of Accra is the result of a couple of projects to enhance power supply reliability in the Greater Accra Region.



It explained in a statement on Wednesday, March 31 that the ongoing projects appear to have heightened perceptions of impending nationwide power cuts.



“GRIDCo wishes to assure the general public that it has no intention of embarking on a nationwide load-shedding programme,” it stressed in the statement.

It listed the projects as the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA)-funded Pokuase Substation and Kasoa Bulk Supply Point installations and the French Development Agency (AFD)-funded Tema-Accra Transmission Line reinforcement project.



The projects would be completed in the months of June and July.



GRIDCo noted that at some point during the process, the contractors will need to interconnect to the current transmission system.



For this to happen, there will be intermittent power outages at different periods to “safely connect the new installations”.





