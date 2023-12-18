A report by Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee has revealed that a significant number of pilots in the Ghana Air Forces are leaving the force, citing the lack of aircraft as the primary reason.

The Committee’s report on the budget estimates for the Defence Ministry highlights the high attrition rate, attributing it to the absence of fighter jets, helicopters, and other essential equipment necessary for combating terrorism and ensuring the maximum protection of Ghana’s airspace.

Vice Chairman of the Defence and Interior Committee, Ophelia Mensah Hayford, presented the report and explained that, Ghana does not have an adequate number of fighter jets, helicopters, and other crucial gadgets required for effective defense.

She expressed concern that, many trained pilots are not receiving regular flight time during their duty hours, forcing them to leave the institution.

According to her, experienced pilots are measured internationally based on the regularity and number of hours they spend flying, prompting them to seek employment elsewhere to enhance their piloting experience.

The Vice Chairman called on the government to allocate more funds to the Defence Ministry for acquiring additional equipment.

This, she argued, is essential to maximize the protection, security, and peace of Ghana, particularly in the current era where terrorist groups disrupt the peace of countries in the sub-region.

She made this known while seconding the motion for the approval of three GH¢3,891,151,856 for the Ministry of Defence for the year ending December 31, 2024, in Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Ranking Member on the Committee, James Agalga, said the Defence Ministry must cease the practice of renting housing for soldiers in civilian areas.

He argued that, this practice diminishes the fear civilians should have for military personnel and called for enhanced funding for the military.

