Ghanaian musicians, who are members of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), are expected to start receiving their music royalties from December 22 to the end of January 2022, Public Relations Officer, Prince Tsegah, has confirmed.

In a press release dated December 11, 2021, he said the royalty distribution for this year’s distribution will be in two folds, thus, the ‘General’ and the ‘Title Specific’ which also includes monies received from CAPASSO of South Africa for works used on the online digital platforms.

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) wishes to announce the start of Royalty distribution from Wednesday 22nd December, 2021. Same shall continue to the end of January 2022.

This year’s distribution will be in two folds, the General and the Title Specific which also includes monies received from CAPASSO of South Africa for works used on the online digital platforms.

Whilst the general distribution will ensure that Right Owners receive royalty payments across board, the title specific will cater for monitored logs from local networks and the online streaming distribution.

In order to provide access for the benefit of Right Owners, GHAMRO shall soon publish the names of Artiste/Right Owners whose works have accrued royalties to enable them update and regularize the documentation needed.

GHAMRO reminds all commercial music users of their copyright obligations for 2022 and wishes all right owners, business affiliates and music users a merry Christmas and a prosperous new year

SIGNED

Prince Tsegah

