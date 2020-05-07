About two hundred thousand small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) are expected to benefit from loans from the GH₵600 million government stimulus package.

Out of the number, micro businesses who make up 80 percent, will take a chunk of the monies to be disbursed.

Executive Director of the National Board for Small Scale Industries, Ms Kosi Antwiwaa Yankey disclosed this while updating the media on work done so far in Accra.

ALSO READ

She noted that the Board had met with the SMEs and has worked out all the modalities to help align with the directive of President Akufo-Addo.

Ms Yankey indicated that a criterion has been outlined to allow people to also apply for the loans.

To ensure transparency, she said an online portal applications will soon be launched for equal access.

Arrangements, Ms Yankey stated has been made for those who do not have access to technology to ensure no one is cut out of the process.

“There will be education and sensitization so people will know what to do and how to go about it” she stressed.